Horse Racing: Free Belmont Stakes live stream link - streaming info

How to watch the third leg of the Triple Crown

The Belmont Stakes will go off this coming Saturday. Getty Images

The 2018 Belmont Stakes will take place this coming Saturday in at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York and there will be plenty of options for where to live stream it online.

NBC will carry the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, just as it broadcast the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes last month. The post time for the race is 6:37 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Here are the post positions for each horse.

Gate 1: Justify

Gate 2: Free Drop Billy

Gate 3: Bravazo

Gate 4: Hofburg

Gate 5: Restoring Hope

Gate 6: Gronkowski

Gate 7: Tenfold

Gate 8: Vino Rosso

Gate 9: Noble Indy

Gate 10: Blended Citizen

