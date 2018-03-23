Free Duke Syracuse live stream link - college basketball

Grayson Allen and Duke will take on ACC foe Syracuse once again Friday night. Getty Images

Friday night's marquee NCAA March Madness game between the 11-seeded Syracuse Orange and the 2-seeded Duke Blue Devils will start at 9:37 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be broadcast live on CBS. There are several options to live stream Friday night's game.

Syracuse's run has been remarkable as legendary head coach Jim Boeheim has gotten his team to peak at the right time. The Orange went 23-13 this season and finished just 10th in the ACC standings. Just a few weeks ago they suffered an ugly 85-70 loss at Boston College and endured a three-game losing streak at that time. Syracuse was also ripped by North Carolina in the ACC tournament, 78-59, and was also blown out by Duke on Feb. 24, 60-44.

But the Orange have ripped off three straight impressive wins in the NCAA tournament (over Arizona State, TCU, Michigan State) albeit by a combined margin of 11 points.

Duke's victories thus far in the tournament have been much more decisive as they slammed Iona, 89-67, and walloped Rhode Island, 87-62.

How to live stream Duke - Syracuse

The official NCAA live stream feed is available on their website and here at this link.

CBS All-Access will also live stream the game at this link.

Check back at this link closer to game time for other free live streaming options.