Free Final Four live stream Kansas Villanova Loyola Michigan

Villanova is two wins away from securing its second national title in three seasons. Getty Images

Here is a glance at how to live stream the college basketball Final Four for free. The NCAA men's basketball tournament is down to four teams as the 2018 Final Four will take place Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. Loyola Chicago will look to continue its magical run while Michigan will look to send Cinderella back to Illinois. It the marquee matchup Saturday night, 2016 National Champion Villanova will battle blue blooded Kansas. All games will be broadcast live national on TV on TBS.

The Loyola - Michigan game will start at 6:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time while the Kansas - Villanova game will tip at approximately 8:49 p.m..

Both games will live stream at Watch TBS. The live streaming TBS link is here. The games will also live stream on the NCAA site, March Madness live. The NCAA link is here.

Here are several free streams that will be updated closer to game time.

The winners of Saturday night's games will battle Monday night in the national championship game.