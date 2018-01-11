Free, live stream for NFL Divisional playoffs Falcons Eagles Titans Patriots

The NFL playoffs continue Saturday night when the Falcons and Eagles face off at 4:35 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). Following that, a Saturday nightcap pits the Titans and Patriots. Two games follow Sunday, and links will be posted for live streaming later this weekend.

These games will be televised, but for those cord cutters there are a bevy of other streaming options. Here are some useful links to watch the two Saturday Divisional NFL playoff games (all times Eastern):

No. 6 Falcons at No. 1 Eagles, 4:35 p.m. kickoff

TV: Fox

Official stream: Fox Sports GO

Facebook Live

Periscope

VipStand.TV

No. 5 Titans at No. 1 Patriots, 8:15 p.m. kickoff

TV: CBS

Official stream: CBS All Access

Facebook Live

Periscope

VipStand.TV