Free, live stream for NFL Divisional playoffs Falcons Eagles Titans Patriots

The NFL playoffs continue Saturday night when the Falcons and Eagles face off at 4:35 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). Following that, a Saturday nightcap pits the Titans and Patriots. Two games follow Sunday, and links will be posted for live streaming later this weekend.
These games will be televised, but for those cord cutters there are a bevy of other streaming options. Here are some useful links to watch the two Saturday Divisional NFL playoff games (all times Eastern):
No. 6 Falcons at No. 1 Eagles, 4:35 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox
Official stream: Fox Sports GO
No. 5 Titans at No. 1 Patriots, 8:15 p.m. kickoff
TV: CBS
Official stream: CBS All Access