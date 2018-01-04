Free, live stream for NFL Wild Card playoffs Titans Chiefs Falcons Rams Bills Jaguars Panthers Saints

Cam Newton's stats may look ugly now, but this is the right time to trade for him.Getty Images

The NFL playoffs kickoff Saturday night when the Titans and Chiefs face off at 4:35 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) Following that, a Saturday nightcap pits the Falcons and Rams. Then on Sunday the Bills and Jaguars play to start things and the Panthers and Saints wrap up the Wild Card slate.

All four games will be televised, but for those cord cutters there are a bevy of other streaming options. Here are some useful links to watch the four Wild Card games this weekend (all times Eastern):

Titans at Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. Saturday

TV: airing on ESPN

Cable stream: WatchESPN

Facebook Live stream

VipBox.TV stream

Falcons at Rams, 8:15 p.m. Saturday

TV: Airing on NBC

Cable stream: NBC Sports Live

Facebook Live Stream

VipBox.TV stream

Bills at Jaguars, 1:05 p.m. Sunday

TV: Airing on CBS

Cable stream: CBSSports

Facebook Live Stream

VipBox.TV stream

Panthers at Saints, 4:40 p.m. Sunday

TV: Airing on FOX

Cable stream: Fox Sports

Facebook Live Stream

VipBox.TV stream