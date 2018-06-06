Updated Free NBA Finals Warriors Cavs live stream link

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry will be looking to go up 3-0. Getty Images

The 2018 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will continue tonight in Cleveland for Game 3, and it is close to a must win for LeBron James and the Cavs. There are several free options to live stream the basketball game tonight.

LeBron will obviously need to be great again for the Cavs to pull through in Game 3. Fifty-one points was not enough in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors and 29 points was not enough in Game 2.

LeBron has scored at least 25 points in eight straight NBA playoff games this spring, dating back to Game 1 of the Cavs Eastern Conference Finals win over Boston.

The game tonight will be broadcast on ABC TV nationally. The ABC broadcast can be seen on the Watch ESPN app. Click here for a link to the Watch ESPN app.

