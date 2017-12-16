Free NFL live stream link Chiefs Chargers Bears Lions Saturday

In an attempt to drive your significant other who despises football complete insane, the NFL is offering up two meaningful games with NFL playoff implications on the second-to-last Saturday before Christmas.

The Chicago Bears will play at the Detroit Lions at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the Los Angeles Chargers will play at the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Both games will be shown nationally on TV on NFL Network. The problem, of course, is that not every household in America has NFL Network.

Fortunately the games will be live streaming for free on various platforms across the Internet. A good trick if the stream is interrupted is to look in the comments sections of YouTube Live and Facebook Live during the stream to get other possible live stream links.

Links will be updated as we get closer to game time.

Facebook Live Link 1

Facebook Live Link 2

YouTube Live Link 1

YouTube Live Link 2