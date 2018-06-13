Free Portugal Spain World Cup soccer live stream

Ronaldo will be back on the pitch this week to take on Spain. Getty Images

Think Portugal and you think Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the greatest soccer player in the world.

But while Ricardo Quaresma isn’t as much of a household name as Ronaldo, he can be every bit as compelling to watch as his international superstar teammate. Ronaldo and Quaresma are just a couple of reasons why Portugal should be intriguing to witness, as they begin their 2018 World Cup journey in Russia against Spain on Friday (June 15) at 2:00 p.m. EST on Fox.

For a free live stream link of Portugal versus Spain click here.

From the opening match, Ronaldo, Quaresma and Portugal will be challenged by the stiffest competition in Group B — Spain, which is led by the veteran leadership of Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets and Sergio Ramos.

That being said, Ronaldo can’t wait to perform on the world’s largest sports stage, seemingly only in competition with himself if you consider the message behind this Nike ad for the World Cup.

The question is at 33, does Ronaldo have what it takes to will Portugal to a deep World Cup run that threatens for the championship? After all, Portugal’s best World Cup tournament came in 1966, when it finished in third place, so it will be interesting to see if Ronaldo can outdo that against all odds, beginning as an underdog against the more-loaded and balanced Spain.

After the opening match, Ronaldo will lead Portugal against Morocco on Wednesday (June 20) at 8:00 a.m. EST on Fox Sports 1, followed by its clash against Iran on Monday (June 25) at 2:00 p.m. EST on Fox, concluding its Group B competition.