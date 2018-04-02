Free stream NCAA championship Villanova Michigan March Madness

The NCAA will crown its national champion Monday night, with a 9:20 broadcast on TBS.

Villanova, seeking its second national championship in three seasons, is led by junior player of the year Jalen Brunson and NBA lottery prospect Mikal Bridges. A "homer" broadcast by Nova's hometown announcers will air on TruTV while a Michigan feed will air on TNT.

For cord cutters or those away from a television, official streams will be available to view as well — cable subscribers can watch the TBS broadcast here: WatchTBS.

The NCAA's website also will have a live tream of the telecast, which can be found here: MarchMadnessLive

Other feeds for the two budding basketball powerhouses can be found on Facebook Live, Youtube Live, Periscope and in various other places.

Here are a few links worth trying when things tip off Monday evening:

National Championship Link 1

National Championship Link 2

National Championship Link 3