Find out when the championships take place and how to watch online.

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates during the mens singles quarter finals match againts Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during day twelve of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2018 in Paris, France. Credit: Getty Images

When are the 2018 French Open Finals? If you’ve been following all the action during the tournament this year, you know it's been action-packed and has had its share of drama. This year, defending tennis champion Rafael Nadal, has the chance to reach the 2018 French Open Finals if he’s able to defeat his next opponent, Juan Martin del Potro in the semi finals.

Serena Williams was set to participate in her first tournament since having a child, but she had to withdraw from the French Open because of an injury. In the women’s singles Semi Finals, Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys and will advance to the French Open Finals to play against Simona Halep from Romania.

The French Open kicked off May 27 and all the matches areplayed at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, but just in case you’re just getting in on all the action and want to make sure you don’t miss the 2018 French Open Finals, we’re here to help.

When are the 2018 French Open Finals?

The 2018 French Open Finals takes place on the last two days of the tennis tournament. The women’s finals will take place on Saturday, June 9 while the men’s championship match will take place Sunday, June 10. Both championship matches will begin at 7 a.m. EST.

The French Open Semi Finals match between Rafael Nadal and Martin del Potro will take place Friday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

How to watch the French Open Finals live

All the matches are available on the Tennis Channel and NBC. Since all the matches are played in France, you’ll have to get up early if you want to watch them live.

You can stream the French Open Finals on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Tennis Channel Plus.

NBC will also play replays of the matches after they are played.

If you’re looking stream the French Open Finals for free, you could also sign-up for free trials for online streaming services such as Sling TV. Just make sure you can cancel your subscription to avoid paying.