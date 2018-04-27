French President Macron chooses between Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann

It's not always about politics for the French President.

It took a student from George Washington University to settle one of the great debates of modern soccer, getting the French President to weigh in as the judge and jury, no less. The result, predictably as so often is the case in the world’s sport, was a tie.

Ahem, a draw.

Emmanuel Macron has been holding a whirlwind schedule, the president of one of the world’s most influential nations enjoying a state visit that includes meeting with President Donald Trump and addressing Congress. He also toured some of the sites in and around Washington D.C., which is home to George Washington University.

Paul Vernick, a freshman at GWU and a member of the College Republicans, heard that Macron was lunching near campus and headed over to catch a glimpse. An avid soccer fan, Vernick created a bit of buzz two years ago when he dressed like New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan for Halloween and then bumped into the United States international while out trick-or-treating.

He upped the ante, as Trump would say, bigly.

Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, teammates on the French national team, are two of the best midfielders in the world. As such, soccer fans and pundits debate whether Manchester United’s Pogba or Athletico Madrid’s Griezmann is the better player.

It is a debate not likely to be settled soon although the GW freshman admits to being a Griezmann-file. He wanted to get the French head of state’s view on this crucial topic.

So Vernick, not dressed like Kljestan this time, put the question squarely to the French President, writing it on a sheet of notebook paper for Macron to see and presumably sign as he worked his way through the line.

“Prior to him walking over, a member of his detail said that he would definitely come over and answer it,” Vernick told Metro.

“I asked the question since I wanted to see what he thought of French soccer.”