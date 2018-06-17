Germany Mexico free live stream, TV FIFA World Cup 2018

The 2014 champions begin their title defense on Sunday morning as Germany enter the 2018 World Cup as heavy favorites to move deep in the tournament once again. The European power will face its toughest test of Group F play to open things up as they face North American power Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Germany remains just as strong as ever, winning all 10 of its matches in World Cup qualifying while taking the Confederations Cup last year, defeating Mexico 4-1 along the way.

With a wealth of talent, manager Joachim Low has been faced with the good problem of trying to figure out who to include in his starting lineup. Mesut Ozil an Marco Reus will be up for consideration to be included in the midfield that already includes Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos.

They'll be supporting Thomas Muller, who is looking to continue his ascension up the ranks as one of the greatest World Cup goalscorers ever. In two World Cups, the 28-year-old already has 10 goals to his name, two behind the great Brazilian Pele and six behind fellow countryman and all-time tournament scoring leader Miroslav Klose.

It will be a stiff test for Mexico, who is looking to break the curse of six-straight tournaments in which it was unable to get out of the Round of 16. The last time Mexico saw a World Cup quarterfinal was 1986 when it hosted the competition.

All eyes will be on West Ham striker Javier Hernandez who has a trio of World Cup goals to his name in two tournaments.

Germany and Mexico have played each other three times during World Cup play with the Germans reigning triumphant on all three occasions.

Here is how you can catch all the action on Sunday morning:

Germany v. Mexico viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jun. 17

Time: 11 AM ET

TV: FS1

Free Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV