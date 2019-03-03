Giants 2019 NFL Draft rumors: Dwayne Haskins stock stays high

Many believe the Giants will take Dwayne Haskins in the 2019 NFL Draft. (Photo: Getty Images)

Amidst the 2019 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the New York Giants got their first chance to get an up-close-and-personal look at a potential draft target in Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The 21-year-old right-hander was put on full display on Saturday, partaking in a series of drills and measurements that are dissected to the nth degree by pro scouts.

Haskins only confirmed that he belongs in the upper echelon of prospective quarterback talent in the draft with his showing, even if his combine didn't get off to the best start.

Within Haskins' quarterbacking intangibles, his mobility has been highlighted throughout his collegiate career as a strong suit. It's a skill set that is important for a Giants offense whose offensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL over the past two years, leaving the immobile Eli Manning to fend for himself and try to extend the play with his legs. That usually doesn't end well.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pound prospect didn't necessarily impress during the 40-yard dash, recording times of 5.04 and 5.06 seconds, but pure speed should never be the main calling card of an NFL quarterback. It probably didn't do much to affect Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's view on him, either, as he has made it known that it's more about game tape and skills rather than times and measurements.

Haskins' display during throwing drills, however, likely met the high expectations of pro scouts. While he did have some difficulties connecting on some out routes to his left, the former Buckeye was right on the money when it came to hitting his slant routes. The ball seemed to have extra jump coming out of Haskins' hands regardless of the length of the route, which was the most impressive aspect of his workout.

Deeper throws allowed him to further show off his arm strength and touch, dropping passes from the sky with supreme accuracy.

Haskins is coming off a monster sophomore season at Ohio State in which he passed for 4,831 yards with 50 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. Those numbers alone put him near the top of positional rankings, making him a probable top-10 pick come the draft this spring.

With the Giants picking at No. 6 and the teams in front of them not exactly quarterback-needy franchises, numerous outlets have forecasted New York choosing Haskins.

The young quarterback who grew up in Highland Park, NJ has not been reserved when it comes to his desire to play for his boyhood team, either.

“Growing up in New Jersey, I grew up a Giants fan, so it would be a dream come true going back home where my family is and play for that great franchise,’’ Haskins said prior to his showcase. “There are a lot of really great skill players, so either way it happens throughout this process, I’m just going to be happy to be in the NFL. New York, of course, would be a great spot for me.’’