Giants Colts Week 16 NFL highlights, recap

Another week, another loss in the final minute for head coach Pat Shurmur and the New York Giants.

Andrew Luck led a 53-yard drive in the final moments on Sunday afternoon, finishing with a one-yard touchdown pass to Chester Rodgers with 55 seconds remaining to lift the Indianapolis Colts to a 28-27 victory over the Giants.

It was the only time the Giants trailed all game.

After being eliminated from playoff contention last week in a shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Giants put on a far more admirable performance in the team's first time playing at Lucas Oil Stadium since winning Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots back in 2012.

After a miserable outing against the Titans in the loss, veteran quarterback Eli Manning showed that he was still capable of keeping the Giants in it until the final drive.

The 37-year-old completed 25-of-32 passes for 309 yards and two total touchdowns. On the final drive, however, a forced throw resulted in a game-ending interception that was picked by Malik Hooker.

Still, Manning was able to put together one of his best games of the season without his top receiver Odell Beckham Jr. while rookie running back Saquon Barkley was limited on the ground, once again. Barkley was held to just 43 yards on 21 carries after accruing just 31 rushing yards in Week 15.

Manning relied heavily on Sterling Shepard and second-year tight end Evan Engram to facilitate the offense. New York's slot receiver caught six passes for 113 yards while Engram added 87 receiving yards and an additional 26 on the ground.

The first half was largely dominated by the Giants, who recorded touchdowns on their first two drives of the game.

Barkley, displaying supreme patience and vision, bounced outside for a one-yard score before Manning hit tight end Scott Simonson for his first-ever NFL touchdown, a three-yard reception.

It helped build a 17-7 halftime lead, but Luck and the Colts offense began to hit their stride as a late second-quarter touchdown sparked a run that saw Indianapolis score on three of four possessions.

After the Colts scored on their opening drive of the second half to cut it to three, Manning recorded his second rushing touchdown in the past four seasons, a one-yard keeper. But the Colts punched right back when Marlon Mack went in untouched from three yards out.