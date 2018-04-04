Giants, Jets, Eagles to host local 2018 NFL Draft hopefuls

With the draft less just over three weeks away, New York and New Jersey products will be hosted by local NFL teams.

This week, the New York Giants and the New York Jets will host days for talent with local routes. A number of players who either grew up in the tristate area or went to college in this region will be hosted by both teams at the end of this week.

Among the players in attendance will be a number of local draft hopefuls who have trained at TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, N.J. The facility has become a pipeline in recent years for players and talent heading to the NFL, including the likes of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, Giants defensive lineman Damon Harrison, and New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon among several dozen others.

The list of players from the TEST Football Academy who will be at the local Jets and Giants Pro Day this week as well as several who will also attend the Philadelphia Eagles local day:

Sebastian Joseph, defensive line (Rutgers) - Jets, Giants, Eagles.

Robert Martin, running back (Rutgers)- Jets, Giants

Dorian Miller, offensive line (Rutgers) – Jets, Giants, Eagles.

Connor Davis, tight end (Stony Brook) -Jets, Giants

Kyle Bolin, quarterback (Louisville, Rutgers) -Jets, Giants, Eagles

Ben Guarino, wide receiver (Kean) -Jets, Giants

Matt White, kicker (Monmouth)- Giants

Josh Hicks, running back (Rutgers) -Jets, Giants

The local pro days are a chance for teams to get one final look at players ahead of the draft. The usual routine includes a tour of the team’s facility, weighing-in and measurements and very often some drills.

TEST had a Pro Day this past Monday that was attended by several NFL scouts. One of the standouts from the day was Ben Guarino.

The Kean product was one of the best wide receivers in Division III over the past two years. He didn’t play football at any level until his junior year of college.