Giants NFL trade rumors: Landon Collins future uncertain

The New York Giants fire sale that began last week has slowed down significantly. But with one day still to go before the NFL's Oct. 30 trade deadline, there is still a chance that some big names are on their way out, including star safety Landon Collins.

At 24 years old, the notion of trading such a promising young talent from a rebuilding team sounds like lunacy at first look. Collins is the kind of player an organization would want to build their defense around.

Collins was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2016 after piling up four sacks and five interceptions for the playoff-bound Giants. He racked up eight career interceptions in his first three seasons but does not have one in 2018. The Alabama product has four passes defended with 62 combined tackles.

However, the past two years have taken an obvious toll on the relationship between player and organization, especially as of late.

This 2018 season, which is already over for the Giants at 1-7, is Collins' final season under team control as he becomes an unrestricted free agent this winter. There have been no talks of about a possible extension and Collins does not seem very happy with the organization after it traded away Eli Apple, whom he feuded with last year, and fan-favorite defensive tackle Damon Harrison.

New York received draft picks in return for each player, further proving that a total rebuild is right around the corner.

The situation has prompted teams around the league to call the Giants about possibly working out a deal for Collins. According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants might give him up for a second or third-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Giants already have nine picks for this upcoming draft and will need to address a litany of problems that is headlined by their offensive line and quarterback.