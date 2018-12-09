Giants Redskins Week 14 NFL highlights, recap, more

If there were any doubters out there who still believed the New York Giants made the wrong pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Sunday should have done enough to shut them up.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley ran rampant on the league's seventh-ranked defense in Week 14, posting 170 rush yards and 197 total yards from scrimmage with a touchdown as the Giants steamrolled the Washington Redskins 40-16.

After putting up 30 points against one of the league's best defenses in the Chicago Bears, the Giants were expected to have little issue outscoring a Washington Redskins team now on their third-string quarterback in Mark Sanchez. The former Jets passer was thrust into action after injuries to Alex Smith and Colt McCoy.

After a slow start that featured six punts from both teams to start the game, the Giants turned Sunday's tilt into an unexpected embarrassment, scoring 34 unanswered points in the first half.

It was New York's defense, who forced three turnovers against the Bears last week, who opened the scoring as a deflected pass from Sanchez in the shadow of his own goal line was picked off by Curtis Riley and returned nine yards for the touchdown.

They kept the Redskins offense completely stymied, ensuring their own attack had enough time to warm up and blow the doors off the hosts.

After an Aldrick Rosas field goal, Barkley boogied 78 yards untouched with 8:42 left in the half to give the Giants a commanding 17-0 lead.

That run alone was more rushing yards than he accrued during the Week 8 loss to the Redskins. It also gave the Giants more points in 21-plus minutes than they had in that 20-13 loss.

The run was Barkley's fourth touchdown run of the season that went 50 yards or more. The Giants had just three in the previous 10 seasons.

Alec Ogletree's third interception in two weeks deep in Redskins territory once again set up Sterling Shepard's three-yard touchdown score just two minutes later as the rout was on.

Barkley would answer his long score with a 52-yard on New York's next drive that would set up Bennie Fowler's six-yard score, giving the back a career-high 159 rushing yards in a single game on just 10 carries.

And that was before halftime.

The Giants kept the gas pedal down as Manning threw his third touchdown pass of the day in the third quarter, hitting Russell Shepard for an 11-yard score to make it 40-0. It was the first time the Giants hit the 40-point mark in a game since Week 8 of the 2015 season.

It ushered the end of the day for both starting quarterbacks.

Sanchez's miserable day came to a close when Josh Johnson, who was signed earlier this week after being made the No. 1 draft pick of the AAF's San Diego Fleets, was called into action.

The Giants defense was superb, limiting Sanchez to just six completions for 38 yards on the day.

Johnson would score Washington's first points of the day with an eight-yard scramble with 11:56 remaining in the game, then grab another when he hit Jameson Crowder on a 79-yard touchdown pass just three minutes later.

In the meantime, Manning finished the day completing 14-of-22 passes for 197 yards to go with those three touchdowns.