Giants to fire coach Ben McAdoo before end of 2017 NFL season? Latest odds

The Giants typically give their head coaches plenty of time to prove themselves and rarely jump the gun on a coaching staff firing. Tom Coughlin went 6-10 in his first season with the Giants, was shutout in a home playoff game to the Panthers in 2005, and in his third season he went just 8-8.

The jury is still very much out on Ben McAdoo, but the early returns are not good … like, at all. McAdoo’s Giants were embarrassed at Lambeau Field by the Packers in the NFL wild card round last season, 38-13, following the infamous Odell Beckham and friends boat trip. This season, the Giants are 0-3 and are second to last in the entire NFL in points per game, averaging a measly 12.3. McAdoo is supposed to be an offensive guru, so the fact that Eli Manning has as many touchdown throws (4) as interceptions (4) so far this season is alarming.

According to Bookmaker.EU, McAdoo currently has a 9 percent chanced of being fired before the end of the 2017 season. The odds of a McAdoo firing in 2017 are not as likely as the Bengals’ Marvin Lewis or the Colts’ Chuck Pagano right now, but if the Giants cannot muster a win by Halloween (entirely likely given that the G-Men are at Tampa Bay, home against the Chargers, at Denver and home against the Seahawks the next four weeks) then those odds will skyrocket. Here are the latest odds, courtesy of Bookmaker.EU.

Will Ben McAdoo be fired before the end of the 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes: +1000

No: -2500

Will Marvin Lewis be fired before the end of the 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes: +210

No: -280

Will Chuck Pagano be fired before the end of the 2017-18 NFL regular season?

Yes: +200

No: -250