Gloria Govan off the dating market

Derek Fisher was a five-time NBA champion. And now, he’s synonymous with another ring. According to TMZ Sports, the retired point guard and former coach of the New York Knicks proposed to his girlfriend, Gloria Govan, at their Los Angeles-area home earlier this month. And she said, “yes!”

The celebrity sports news website says that the 43-year-old Fisher had some of Govan’s friends take her out during the day on April 7, while he frantically filled their house with flower petals and candles. When she returned home later that day, Fisher dropped down on one knee and popped the question with his kids and Govan’s kids surrounding them. Fisher has four children, while Govan, 33, has two kids. Fisher and Govan were each previously married and divorced and had been dating since 2015.

Fisher and Matt Barnes, who is his former teammate and Govan’s ex, were notoriously involved in an October 2015 altercation at Govan’s home. However, Fisher and Barnes have seemingly patched up their relationship since then. Or at least well enough for Barnes to take to his Instagram account Tuesday and offer his congratulations toward Govan and Fisher, insisting that he doesn’t have an issue with his former teammate and ex-wife being together for life.

TMZ Sports additionally reported that a wedding date for the newly-engaged couple isn’t known as of press time. Congrats and good luck to them.