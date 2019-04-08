PHOTOS: Hank Aaron breaks Babe Ruth's home run record
A look back at the day Hank Aaron broke "The Great Bambino's" home run record 45 years ago.
Hank Aaron and his wife Billie smile during a news conference after the Atlanta Braves slugger hit his 715th home run.
Getty Images
Hank Aaron ties Babe Ruth's record against the Cincinati Reds on April 4, 1974.
Getty Images
Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run on April 8, 1974 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In this photo, Aaron is greeted by his teammates after hitting his 733rd home run later that year on October 3 against Cincinati's Rollie Eastwick.
Getty Images
Hank Aaron hit his 700th home run against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 21, 1973.
Getty Images
Hank Aaron runs to home plate after rounding the bases and hitting a home run number 715 out of the park and breaking Babe Ruth's record.
Getty Images
Aaron crushes his 715th home run off of Dodger's pitcher Al Downing.
Getty Images
Hank Aaron describes his 715th home run during a news conference following the game.
Getty Images
Hank Aaron hugs his mother after hitting his 715th home run and breaking Babe Ruth's record.
Getty Images
Hank Aaron leaps into a host of cheering teammates after he hit his 715th home run on April 8th, during the night of breaking a long standing record of Babe Ruth.
Getty Images
Hank Aaron is all smiles after breaking Babe Ruth's home run record.
Getty Images
On April 8 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves broke Babe Ruth's home run record when he hit his 715th career home run. Aaron, who was known as "Hammerin' Hank," crushed a pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing to left-centerfield in the fourth inning.
Aaron tied Babe Ruth's record of 714 homers on April 4 during the first game of the season.
Hank Aaron went on to finish his career with 755 home runs, making him only second to Barry Bonds, who finished his career with 762.
Here's a look back at photos from Hank Aaron's historic 715th home run to break Babe Ruth's record of 714.