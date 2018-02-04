Head chef of Philly's Jack's Firehouse serves green mashed potatoes at million dollar fundraiser

Jack McDavid has traveled to the Super Bowl's host city every year since 1992.

That's because he's been Philadelphia's representative at the annual Taste of the NFL fundraiser, a $700-per-person gala event that includes one chef, his staff, and one NFL player (former or current) from each NFL team and city, serving a signature dish to hundreds of guests. It also includes raffles for NFL memorabilia and stars and celebrities roaming the event floor.

This year was special for McDavid, for the same reason it is special for Eagles fans back home in Philadelphia. He is representing (for the second time ever) one of the Super Bowl teams. And so, he had to do something unique. Which is why his spicy bourbon braised beef brisket with Pennsylvania wild mushroom stew was served over green mashed potatoes.

"The green mashed potatoes were a huge hit," said McDavid, whose restaurant Jack's Firehouse sits across from the Eastern State Penitentiary on Fairmount Ave. "I had to do something Eagles with the food also. We served mushrooms out of Kennett Square, beef from Lancaster — Philadelphia has some of the best products in the whole world."

The 2018 event, headlined by a performance from OAR, raised over $1 million for hunger relief in the United States. Which adds even more pride for McDavid, who is about as proud one can get about his hometown.

"I am one of two chefs who have been at every event," he said. "I am always proud of Philadelphia. We do some knucklehead things but we are the city of passion, the city of love and we'll do anything to help somebody."

What are his plans on Super Sunday? Well, when asked about his favorite thing to eat while watching football he had an elated response.

​"This year I'm going to the game," McDavid, who has appeared on Food Network, said. "I could eat pig feet sandwiches and be kicked to death but I will be watching the Eagles win the Super Bowl."