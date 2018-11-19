Sports

Here is the 2019 MLB Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

There are some new faces on the list that are likely to be inducted next year.
By Joe Pantorno
Published : November 19, 2018
Mariano Rivera is on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Baseball Writer's Association of America released its 2019 ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday afternoon where 20 new candidates are featured. 

 

Among them are New York Yankees legendary closer Mariano Rivera, who is Major League Baseball's record holder with 652 career saves. His long-time Yankees teammate, southpaw pitcher Andy Pettitte, is also making his debut on the ballot. 

 

Over an 18-year career, Pettitte recorded 256 wins, a 3.85 career ERA, and one of the most devastating pick-off moves the game has ever seen. 

 

Other notable first-year candidates are Miguel Tejada, Todd Helton and Roy Halladay, who was killed in a plane crash last year. 

 

While we might see some first-ballot Hall of Famers in 2019, there is also another opportunity for long-time candidates to make the next step into Cooperstown. 

 

Trending upwards are the likes of Roger Clemens, who gained 57.3-percent of the votes in his seventh year of eligibility and Barry Bonds, who got received 56.4-percent in 2018. Edgar Martinez, now in his 10th year on the ballot, might provide the most drama when it comes to returning candidates. Last year saw him nab 70.4-percent of the votes, just 4.6-percent below the magic number that earns induction. Players need 75-percent of the writers' votes for enshrinement. 

The results will be announced on Jan. 22 before the induction ceremony in July. 

Here is the full list of candidates, per BBWAA.com:

 

Name 2018 votes Percentage Current year on ballot
Rick Ankiel     1st
Jason Bay     1st
Lance Berkman     1st
Barry Bonds 238 56.4 7th
Roger Clemens 242 57.3 7th
Freddy Garcia     1st
Jon Garland     1st
Travis Hafner     1st
Roy Halladay     1st
Todd Helton     1st
Andruw Jones 31 7.3 2nd
Jeff Kent 61 14.5 6th
Ted Lilly     1st
Derek Lowe     1st
Edgar Martinez 297 70.4 10th
Fred McGriff 98 23.2 10th
Mike Mussina 268 63.5 6th
Darren Oliver     1st
Roy Oswalt     1st
Andy Pettitte     1st
Juan Pierre     1st
Placido Polanco     1st
Manny Ramirez 93 22 3rd
Mariano Rivera     1st
Scott Rolen 43 10.2 2nd
Curt Schilling 216 51.2 6th
Gary Sheffield 47 11.1 5th
Sammy Sosa 33 7.8 7th
Miguel Tejada     1st
Omar Vizquel 156 37.1 2nd
Billy Wagner 47 11.1 4th
Larry Walker 144 34.1 9th
Vernon Wells     1st
Kevin Youkilis     1st
Michael Young     1st

 

