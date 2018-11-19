Here is the 2019 MLB Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

The Baseball Writer's Association of America released its 2019 ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday afternoon where 20 new candidates are featured.

Among them are New York Yankees legendary closer Mariano Rivera, who is Major League Baseball's record holder with 652 career saves. His long-time Yankees teammate, southpaw pitcher Andy Pettitte, is also making his debut on the ballot.

Over an 18-year career, Pettitte recorded 256 wins, a 3.85 career ERA, and one of the most devastating pick-off moves the game has ever seen.

Other notable first-year candidates are Miguel Tejada, Todd Helton and Roy Halladay, who was killed in a plane crash last year.

While we might see some first-ballot Hall of Famers in 2019, there is also another opportunity for long-time candidates to make the next step into Cooperstown.

Trending upwards are the likes of Roger Clemens, who gained 57.3-percent of the votes in his seventh year of eligibility and Barry Bonds, who got received 56.4-percent in 2018. Edgar Martinez, now in his 10th year on the ballot, might provide the most drama when it comes to returning candidates. Last year saw him nab 70.4-percent of the votes, just 4.6-percent below the magic number that earns induction. Players need 75-percent of the writers' votes for enshrinement.

The results will be announced on Jan. 22 before the induction ceremony in July.

Here is the full list of candidates, per BBWAA.com: