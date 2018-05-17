Horses that have won both Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes

Justify is looking to become the 36th horse ever to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

One leg down, two more to go for Justify in his quest to become the 13th horse to ever win the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing in the United States.

With all the hype surrounding the horse entering the 2018 Kentucky Derby, with three wins in three career starts, Justify showed that he was worth all that anticipation, putting up blistering times despite wet, sloppy conditions at Churchill Downs.

The shorter, 1 3/16-mile track at Pimlico Raceway tailors perfectly to Justify, who enters this Saturday's Preakness Stakes as the overwhelming favorite. This is a horse who is not just a pacesetter, but a pace presser, an impressive thoroughbred that can take an early lead and take it to another level when stalkers and closers try to make late moves. Given his first four races, it wouldn't be a shock if he pulled off a gate-to-wire victory.

Regardless of how he could possibly win, a victory at the Preakness would put Justify in esteemed company as the 36th horse to ever win the first two legs of the Triple Crown. Given that this will be the 100th complete running of the Triple Crown, that's a significant portion that has won two of the first three legs.

But getting that third jewel is much more difficult as there have only been 12 horses that have won all three races, the last one being the Belmont Stakes.

Here is a complete list of horses that have won both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes:

1919- Sir Barton (won Triple Crown)

1930- Gallant Fox (won Triple Crown)

1932- Burgoo King (did not enter Belmont Stakes)

1935- Omaha (won Triple Crown)

1936- Venture (did not race in Belmont Stakes due to injury)

1937- War Admiral (won Triple Crown)

1941- Whirlaway (won Triple Crown)

1943- Count Fleet (won Triple Crown)

1944- Pensive (lost Belmont Stakes to Bounding Home)

1946- Assault (won Triple Crown)

1948- Citation (won Triple Crown)

1958- Tim Tam (lost Belmont Stakes to Cavan)

1961- Carry Back (finished 7th at Belmont Stakes)

1964- Northern Dancer (finished 3rd at Belmont Stakes)

1966- Kauai King (finished 4th at Belmont Stakes)

1968- Forward Pass (lost Belmont Stakes to Stage Door Johnny)

1969- Majestic Prince (lost Belmont Stakes to Arts and Letters)

1971- Canonero II (finished 4th at Belmont Stakes)

1973- Secretariat (won Triple Crown)

1977- Seattle Slew (won Triple Crown)

1978- Affirmed (won Triple Crown)

1979- Spectacular Bid (finished 3rd at Belmont Stakes)

1981- Pleasant Colony (finished 3rd at Belmont Stakes)

1987- Alysheba (finished 4th at Belmont Stakes)

1989- Sunday Silence (lost Belmont Stakes to Easy Goer)

1997- Silver Charm (lost Belmont Stakes to Touch Gold)

1998- Real Quiet (lost Belmont Stakes to Victory Gallop)

1999- Charismatic (finished 3rd at Belmont Stakes)

2002- War Emblem (finished 8th at Belmont Stakes)

2003- Funny Cide (finished 3rd at Belmont Stakes)

2004- Smarty Jones (lost Belmont Stakes to Birdstone)

2008- Big Brown (DNF Belmont Stakes)

2012- I'll Have Another (did not race in Belmont Stakes due to injury)

2014- California Chrome (finished 4th at Belmont Stakes)

2015- American Pharoah (won Triple Crown)