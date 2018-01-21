How much, do, Super Bowl tickets, cost, flight, hotel, prices

Minneapolis will host its first Super Bowl in over 20 years. Getty Images

In terms of ticket prices, this year's Super Bowl in Minneapolis should fall in around the average.

Last year, the average ticket price for a Patriots - Falcons ticket in Houston was $4,744. The year prior in Santa Clara, California Broncos - Panthers tickets were going for $4,000.

The highest average Super Bowl ticket in recent years came in 2015 when Patriots - Seahawks tickets were going for $6,923 on average. The low point came in 2014 in New York (New Jersey) when Broncos - Seahawks tickets were going for $2,069 on average.

Even if the Vikings wind up playing in their home stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, it's expected that the tickets will be around the average of $4,000. Spoiled Patriots fans won't be flocking to the cold in Minnesota, just as they did not travel to Jacksonville in 2005 when the fan base was fatigued from making Super Bowl trips in three of the previous four years.

If a Patriots - Eagles matchup goes down, it's expected that championship-starved Philly fans will gobble up around 60 percent of the tickets with only 10 percent Patriots fans purchasing tickets (the other 30 percent would be local Minnesota/corporate sales).

A Vikings - Jaguars Super Bowl would be the worst-case scenario in terms of ticket sales as Jacksonville does not have a historically strong traveling fan base and the city of Minneapolis would miss out on getting that Northeast money (Boston, Philly).

The average price on StubHub for a Super Bowl LII ticket right now is $4,400.

The average hotel price on Expedia in Minneapolis that week is $280 per night.

The average flight on Expedia to Minneapolis that week is $325.​