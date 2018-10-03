How much does McGregor Khabib fight cost to buy on TV?

Conor McGregor has certainly reached mega event status by virtue of his fight with Floyd Mayweather last year. McGregor will be fighting once again this coming Saturday night as he will take on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib is from Dagastani, Russia and is a tremendous wrestler. He is 30-years-old and is nicknamed “The Eagle.” His background is in Combat Sambo as he was the world champion in 2009 and 2010. With a 26 fight win streak, he has the longest current streak in UFC and it is the most career wins in the history of the sport without a defeat. McGregor could very well be in for a long night.

“Khabib is really motivated to fight Conor,” Khabib’s head coach Javier Mendez told Express Sport last month. “He wants to fight Conor. He wants to do it the good way rather than do it the other way that Conor wanted to do it. Getting paid is a lot better and a lot safer and nobody is in trouble.”

UFC boss Dana White is confident that this fight will set company records.

“This thing is breaking every record we’ve had as far as numbers go,” White told ESPN. “If you look at Mayweather-McGregor, the first episode of Embedded, in 24 hours, did 800,000 views. This one did 1.7 million. If you look at the most popular, when we did the world tour press conferences [with Mayweather, McGregor], London was the biggest stop. Over the last year, that’s done 4.7 million views. In the last two weeks since the press conference we’re almost at 4.7 million views.”

That means plenty of people will be ponying up the cash to buy the McGregor Khabib fight this Saturday night. So how much does the McGregor versus Khabib fight cost to buy on TV? It’s a cool $64.99.

Sadly that price is pretty good compared to most big fights these days. The Mayweather versus McGregor fight went for $99.99 and last month’s GGG versus Canelo fight went for around $80.