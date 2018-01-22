How to get Super Bowl 52 tickets, to Minneapolis for Eagles-Patriots

There is no easy or cheap way to get tickets to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, on February 4.

The league says it gives 17.5 percent of the ticket supply to the NFC champions, the Eagles, and another 17.5 percent to the Patriots. The best way to assure yourself a seat is to be a season ticket holder — and if you're one of them you already know if you have tickets. The Eagles held a lottery hours after Sunday night's NFC Championship concluded to give their most loyal of fans a chance to get tickets at face value. That value is reportedly in the $950 range before any fees get applied.

There is no way for non season ticket holders to get to the game at face value. The next best way to get tickets on primesports.com — which offers complete packages with travel and hotel rooms. It also allows purchasers to get simply tickets and they can make their own accomodations.

It's pricey. The cheapest tickets available are more than $4,800 for the upper level. This compares slightly cheaper than comparable tickets on stubhub.com.

The Super Bowl's official website is selling packages as well, starting at $6,599 and ranging into the $13,000 range. Vividseats.com has a 20-person suite available at a prive only Eagles fans Mike Trout or Bradley Cooper could afford — $405,955.

Where do the other tickets go? Well the league office gets to keep a quarter of them, each other NFL team gets 1.2 percent of them with the Vikings getting five percent as the host team.

The secondary markets are expected to feast on the big time match up between New England and Philadelphia, with tickets in the $9,000 range being the norm, according to CNNMoney.com. Believe it or not, the Vikings losing to the Eagles actually hurt the value of tickets by around $500, as Minnesota was vying to be the first team ever to play for a championship in its home stadium.

Instead it will be the Eagles' fans emptying their checking accounts for the chance to attend a game at the appropriately named U.S. Bank staduim in downtown Minneapolis.

Airfare

Flying to Minneapolis is similarly expensive. Direct flights through major carriers like Delta and American are fetching over $1,000 for a round trip seat for fans looking to fly between Thursday and Monday. If you have more time to waste, tickets are a few hundred dollars cheaper on Tuesday or Wednesday prior and after the game.

For those really desperate to get to Minnesota that weekend, Spirit and Frontier also offer flights in the $300-$400 range but the itineraries sometimes include two flight changes, flights to places like Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans or Las Vegas and carry baggage fees of up to $88 each way. Driving from Philly is about a 1,700 mile trek — which can be made for around $250 in two days with a cheap hotel in the middle — plus gas.

Hotels

The minute it became clear the Eagles would be the Patriots' opponent in Super Bowl LII, hotel prices surged and sold out nearly instantly. Without treaking hours outside the city, rates are well about $600 a night in the city limits if available at all, with AirB&B rates also astronomical and slim. Local station CBS4 in Minnesota says the prices are 10 times their normal rates.