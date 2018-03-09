It's already begun, and it's going to be spectacular!

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Paralympics was today, March 9, in PyeongChang — less than two weeks after stars like Adam Rippon and the "Shib Sibs" took the Olympic stage for Team USA. Here’s what you need to know about how to live stream the Paralympics this year so that you stay in on all the action.

But first, the Paralympics in a nutshell

The first official Paralympic Games were held in Rome in 1960. They featured 400 athletes from 23 countries, states the Paralympic Movement website. The first Paralympic Winter Games were held in Sweden in 1976.

The 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games will feature up to 670 athletes competing for 80 medals in six sports: para alpine skiing, para biathlon, para cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, para snowboard and para wheelchair curling. You can view the event schedule here.

According to the Paralympics website, the number of athletes competing increased 24 percent from the 2014 Sochi Games (where the U.S. won 18 total medals) — and 44 percent more female competitors are in attendance this time around.

Here's a preview:

How to live stream the Paralympics

The Paralympics will air on NBC, NBC Sports Network and the Olympic Channel. But if TV isn't your thing, you can watch live streams on a number of sites.

How to live stream the Paralympics: NBCOlympics.com

View the full schedule for the NBC live streams — this also includes the TV listings for the Games.

How to live stream the Paralympics: NBCSports.com

Streaming coverage available on NBCSports.com will reportedly total to about 156 hours. Click to view the upcoming live streams.

You can also download the NBC Sports app to view live coverage from your phone.

How to live stream the Paralympics: Paralympic.org

More than 300 hours of live coverage will air on Paralympic.org, according to the site. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Director of Communications, Craig Spence, called it "our most comprehensive and in-depth coverage to date."

View the live stream from Paralympic.org.

How to live stream the Paralympics: OlympicChannel.com

Live streams will also be available on the Olympic Channel site.

How to live stream the Paralympics: Hulu

If these options weren't enough, you can live stream the Paralympics on NBC, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel through the Hulu website and app.

"There is arguably no event in the world more inspiring than the Paralympics," said NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel, "and it’s our privilege to tell the captivating stories of these world-class athletes."

The Paralympics end on March 18, so get to watching. You won't want to miss a thing.