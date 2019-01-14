How to watch the 2019 Australian Open free live stream, watch online

As 2019 commences, that only means one thing for tennis fans: the Australian Open is upon us!

Grand Slam tennis returns to Melbourne this week for the 2019 Australian Open. Whether you're sitting at home or on the run, you have the opportunity to live stream the event any time from any device.

The 2019 Australian Open features some of the best men's and women's tennis players on the planet. Some household favorites to win the event are Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for the men's singles and superstar Serena Williams for the women's singles.

Another household favorite, Andy Murray has already lost in the Round of 128 to Roberto Bautista Agut earlier on Monday. This could very well be the last time we get to watch Murray play professional tennis ever again due to his ongoing hip problems.

In this 21st-century, tech-savvy generation, there is virtually no excuse to miss a single set of the 2019 Australian Open. You can live stream the event from just about anywhere, anytime as long as you have some sort of internet connection.

If you're one of the households that have cut cable, don't think you are unable to watch the 2019 Australian Open, ESPN+ is offering a seven-day trial of their live streaming service for FREE. So take advantage of this incredible offer below!

You can access ESPN+ on just about any device; Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Play Station 4, and Chromecast, just to name a few. They also have Android and iOS apps too!

As you can see, there are many different ways to live stream the first Grand Slam event of 2019. Just click the link below to start your FREE seven-day trial of ESPN+!

