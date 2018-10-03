Indians Astros free live stream - what channel is MLB game on?

The Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros will square off in Game 1 of their ALDS on Friday in Texas. The game will be broadcast nationally on TV on TBS with the first pitch set for 2:05 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The Indians have seemingly been laying in the weeds as a true World Series contender but have everything lined up for a sustained run in October. Cleveland will send Corey Kluber to the mound in Game 1 on Friday afternoon. Kluber won 20 games this season with a 20-7 record and owns a 2.89 ERA heading into the showdown. The righty struck out 222 batters this season and had a 0.99 WHIP.

The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander who posted a 16-9 record this year and had a 2.52 ERA. Verlander put up 290 strike outs this season with a 0.90 WHIP.

The Indians have been postseason mainstays for a few years now, but so have the Astros.

“We have our hands full with Houston,” Indians pitcher Andrew Miller told The News-Herald. “Obviously they’re the reigning champs. We have to go down there and hopefully make a statement and come back here in good shape.”

Indians manager Terry Francona believes that Cleveland is in a better position to go deep into October this year than they were last year.

“We were so unsettled last year in the playoffs,” Francona told The News-Herald. “We went through a lot of that the last two weeks. It’s not a lot of fun, because it’s unsettling. But I think – in fact, I know – it was for a good reason.

