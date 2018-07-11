Is Dele Alli England soccer star married - girlfriend?

Dele Alli came up huge for England over the weekend, scoring a 59th-minute insurance goal to secure its 2-0 win over Sweden and spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

But no matter what Alli manages to do in England’s semifinal matchup against Croatia on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. EST on Fox, some would say the 22-year-old midfielder already scored in a major way off the field.

That’s because, his girlfriend is Ruby Mae, a 23-year-old lingerie model who has been dating Alli since 2016, according to The Sun. In fact, Mae has been on hand in Russia, cheering Alli and the England squad on, as evidenced by this photo that she posted on her Instagram account of the two cuddled up, with her caption reading, “So proud.”

As scorching as Alli’s play has been during this World Cup, Mae’s career is equally on a skyrocketing, upwards trajectory.

Check out this high-fashion shot she posted onto her IG account earlier this year.

And she’s just as stunning lounging poolside, while getting some R & R.

This mark’s England’s first World Cup semifinal appearance since it last reached this semi stage 28 years ago in Italy in 1990. A victory over Croatia would spell England’s first World Cup final match since its only championship victory in the tournament back in 1966.

So, England can definitely feel what’s at stake Wednesday.

“Probably 18 months ago I talked to them about if you have success with England, it will be so much bigger than anything you can imagine,” England coach Gareth Southgate told the Associated Press, “and I think that is probably starting to register with them now.”

That being said, Croatia has never made it to a World Cup final, so it’s equally hungry to make history. Croatia midfielder Luka Modric should help. He has been as electric of a player as you’ll find in this World Cup, having scored two goals in this tournament.

“It won’t be easy, but to get into the semifinals it’s a new motive for us,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic told the AP.

Will Alli and his girlfriend be celebrating by early Wednesday evening or feeling the full disappointment of not making it to the World Cup final?