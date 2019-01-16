Islanders NHL trade rumors: Latest on Matt Duchene

As the NHL's Feb. 26 trade deadline inches ever closer, it seems as though the New York Islanders and other possible suitors are about to have an update on the status of Matt Duchene's future with the Ottawa Senators.

The 10th-year center, who is celebrating his 28th birthday on Wednesday, has long been the topic of trade talks around the league as his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Moves have been made in anticipation of this last year, when the Colorado Avalanche — Duchene's home for the first eight-plus years of his career — shipped him to Ottawa to ensure they would not lose him without getting some form of compensation.

Now, the Senators are in that boat as general manager Pierre Dorion will meet with Duchene's agent, Pat Brisson, on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

The meeting could provide some insight on what the Senators' plans are moving forward with the center as things have been murky.

While the Senators spoke to teams over the summer — including the Islanders — about possibly trading Duchene, he has gone on record stating his desire to stay in Ottawa, even though he is toiling away on the worst team in hockey.

There is no denying that Duchene is one of the more talented forwards in hockey this season. He's on pace for a career year with 18 goals and 24 assists in just 37 games.

That is a kind of talent that most NHL general managers would understandably want to hold on to. But the Senators are going nowhere and Duchene could be used by Dorion as a trade tool to acquire assets that will help develop Ottawa's rebuild.

It's a far better option than seeing him sign elsewhere in free agency this summer without picking up a single asset in the process.

There will likely be a number of contenders that would see Duchene as an enormous boost to their attack for the stretch run before the postseason, which once again makes the Islanders a possible fit.

New York not only spoke with the Senators shortly after losing John Tavares to free agency in July, but they were linked with the Avalanche two seasons ago when Duchene was initially made available. Instead, they saw Duchene pulled from a February game on the Barclays Center ice only to see him shipped to the Senators.

The Islanders sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 56 points, just three behind the top spot. A team that has been successful thanks to the surprise goaltending tandem of Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss, along with a defense that has gone from worst in the NHL, to best, the Islanders are a middle-of-the-road offensive side. They rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 136 goals scored and a power play that is 25th in the league.

Acquiring a player like Duchene would give the Islanders some much-needed scoring depth to support the likes of Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee, and Brock Nelson.

It also would make the Islanders a very scary team in the East.