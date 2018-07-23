Islanders third jersey: Concepts from the web

Islanders fans are ready for a new third jersey, but what could it look like? Some fans on Twitter decided to design their own.

Could the Islanders' third jersey take aspects from the team's recent Stadium Series uniforms? (Photo: Getty Images)

With one year under Adidas' belt as the NHL's jersey manufacturer, the return of the third jersey is upon us. This summer, we have already seen the return of the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks' much-beloved 90's uniforms while the Hurricanes unveiled an all-black strip of their own. But what of the New York Islanders?

Fans are impatiently waiting for an alternate uniform that will likely sell like hotcakes upon its arrival. It has fans dreaming of new designs or the return of old ones, including the controversial fisherman uniforms that the team wore in the mid-1990's.

While an unveiling is imminent, fans are taking to Twitter in an attempt to design third jerseys of their own. The results have been interesting, ranging from modest to dizzying all while fueling a debate of just how loud these uniforms can be.

Here are some of the best the internet has to offer.

Islanders third jersey concepts

Of course, there are plenty of people looking to add the fisherman design into the new jersey. Some are looking to add the team's "NY" logo from their Stadium Series jerseys worn four years ago. Others look to incorporate the lighthouse shoulder patch:

It only took 3 weeks for Isles fans to divert their sadness/anger from 🐍 to now the 🎣 Jersey. I’d like the wave design with the Brooklyn NY crest if I had my pick, but not the actual fisherman logo. To me, this is sharp. #TeamNoFisherman pic.twitter.com/jVL3cUMFax — chris (@CDIsles) July 23, 2018

I oddly like this one pic.twitter.com/XNwKHgakrh — Reagan King (@ReaganKingIsles) July 23, 2018

Interesting concept here found on @icethetics. Are they just jersey stripes, or do the 4 stripes on each side represent the dynasty error? Bottom left is the best one IMO. #isles pic.twitter.com/9zRWFQ7JQr — Kevin (@Kevin_Corey) July 23, 2018

Not gonna lie. Kinda like these concepts from @icethetics pic.twitter.com/DiJMj82mkZ — Michel Anderson (@TLOMitch) July 22, 2018

Then there are those who are looking to bring back the orange, which was one of the team's more popular third jerseys at the beginning of this millennium and is believed to be the predominant color of the new alternates. Maybe just ignore the name in the last image: