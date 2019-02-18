Serie A Roma Bologna free live stream, watch online

Roma hosts Bologna this afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET in an Italian Serie A matchup at Stadio Olimpico. These clubs last met on Sep. 23 where Bologna won 2-0.

Roma is 10-8-5 with 38 points and is in the midst of a Champions League push. They are currently the fifth seed in the Serie A standings and are four points back of AC Milan for the fourth and final Champions League spot. If Roma finishes the season fifth in the table, they will be in the Europa League.

Roma is coming off a 3-0 victory over Chievo Verona in their last Serie A contest back on Feb. 8. Stephan El Shaarawy, Edin Dzeko, and Aleksandar Kolarov scored in the ninth, 18th, and 51st minutes of action.

Shaarawy leads the team in goals with eight which has him tied for 11th in the league. He is doubtful for today's match after he took a blow to his hip during training. Roma will also be without injured striker, Patrick Schick in today's contest.

Bologna is having a disappointing season; they are 3-9-11 with just 18 points and are 18th in the standings. Bologna is in position to be relegated to Serie B if they finish the season 18th or lower. They are three points back of Empoli for the 17th spot.

Bologna is coming off a 1-1 draw in their last contest against Genoa on Feb. 10. Forward Mattia Destro scored Bologna's lone goal in the 17th minute.

Forward Federico Santander leads the club with six goals this season.

ESPN+ will feature this afternoons Serie A matchup between AS Roma and Bologna. Will Bologna be able to tie Empoli for the 17th spot or will Roma gain ground on AC Milan for the fourth Champions League spot? Tune in to find out!

