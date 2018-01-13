Jaguars Steelers free live stream, TV AFC Divisional Round

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers take on the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images)

These are not exactly the most traditional of AFC rivals, but the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the up and coming Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon from Heinz Field in the AFC Divisional Round.

Pittsburgh is appearing in their fourth-straight postseason as one of the most storied franchises in NFL history is returning to full strength, though it hasn't been easy. Star wide receiver Antonio Brown looked as though he was in the clear to play on Sunday after an astounding recovery from a calf injury. But he was held out of practice on Friday due to an illness.

Regardless, he is expected to play Sunday to give Ben Roethlisberger his favorite target back as the Steelers start their quest for a seventh Super Bowl title.

For the Jaguars, a team that has never made the Super Bowl, this is their first postseason appearance since 2007 and just their third since 2000.

Despite a struggling offense and questionable quarterbacking, Jacksonville's defense has developed into one of the elite units in the NFL.

The Jaguars ranked second in the league in both points and yards allowed while their passing defense was by far the best behind budding superstar Jalen Ramsey. It certainly will provide the reuniting Roethlisberger and Brown with an imposing challenge.

Here is how you can catch all the action on Sunday afternoon:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live stream link

Live Stream: CBS All Access- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live stream link