Janet Jackson NSFW nipple video and Super Bowl still pics

A look at one of the more infamous moments in American TV history

Fourteen years ago, Janet Jackson shocked the world by exposing her right breast to the world on Super Bowl Sunday.

MTV produced the spot, was fined heavily, and never produced a halftime show again. Since that time, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has gotten more conservative, but in recent years they've been beginning to bring back younger talents who may or may not want to make a statement.

It remains to be seen if Jackson will appear at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show as Justin Timberlake, who exposed Jackson's breast that day, is performing this year.

The incident lives on in infamy as is often brought up in comedy acts, most notably by Chris Rock last decade (NSFW start at 4:23).

For those who have never seen the uncensored raw version of the video, here is the link. Timberlake exposes Jackson's breast at 0:51 after singing, "Gonna have you naked, by the end of this song."

Here are several NSFW uncensored, raw still image pics of the incident.

NSFW Link 1

NSFW Link 2

NSFW Link 3

NSFW Link 4