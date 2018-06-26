Janoris Jenkins situation: Very odd details emerge

A dead body was found on the property of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ and police are investigating the situation. It is being treated as a homicide.

Jenkins was not at home when the body was discovered and has been in Florida for the past two weeks.

Odd details are beginning to emerge regarding the situation as ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that on Monday night in New Jersey a man “claiming to be Janoris Jenkins’ brother was on a Jet Blue flight to Fort Lauderdale from Newark to allegedly meet up with Janoris. The man caused delays because he was too scared to fly according to witnesses I spoke to. He got off the plane #giants.”

Russini also tweeted, “I’ve also learned Janoris Jenkins had family staying at that home … he had plans to return to New Jersey today to deal with this situation but he may stay in Florida #giants.”

Jenkins is a Pahokee, Florida native. He played college football at the University of Florida from 2008 to 2010. He transferred to the University of North Alabama for his senior year before being picked by the Rams in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Giants in 2016.

Jenkins’ link to the University of Florida football team was being brought into the conversation Tuesday afternoon as the program had a run of legal issues arise in recent years – most notably involving the late Aaron Hernandez, who was arrested for murder five years ago today. Jenkins did play on the same team as Hernandez at Florida for a period of time.