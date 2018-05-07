Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Sports

Jayson Tatum and Celtics get reality check from Sixers

By
Matt Burke
 Published : May 07, 2018
Jayson Tatum, Celtics, reality, check, Sixers
Joel Embiid and the Sixers dumped the Celtics Monday. Getty Images

In the Celtics' first three wins of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series against Philadelphia, it seemed as though the green could not miss. In their 103-92 loss to Philly in Game 4 Monday night - the lowest scoring game of the series thus far - Boston was not nearly as sharp, going 11-of-32 from 3-point territory.

Philly was actually worse from behind the deep stripe, going 7-of-26, but they did take advantage of their 26 free throws - hitting 20 of them.

The C's just looked off shooting-wise, highlighted by a rare Jayson Tatum 3-point airball at a key spot in the fourth quarter. Tatum finished with a team-high 20 points, but the final 3-pointer came in garbage time. All told, it was a relative off-night for the Celtics rookie.

Fellow young-in Jaylen Brown also looked out of sorts, scoring just eight points in 23 minutes off the bench.

Terry Rozier also went 1-for-6 from 3-point territory and was thoroughly outplayed by Sixers backup point guard TJ McConnell, who finished with a career-high 19 points.

Game 5 of the series is Wednesday in Boston (start time TBA).

 
Tags:SixersCelticsNBA
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending

Latest Events

 