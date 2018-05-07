Jayson Tatum and Celtics get reality check from Sixers

In the Celtics' first three wins of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series against Philadelphia, it seemed as though the green could not miss. In their 103-92 loss to Philly in Game 4 Monday night - the lowest scoring game of the series thus far - Boston was not nearly as sharp, going 11-of-32 from 3-point territory.

Philly was actually worse from behind the deep stripe, going 7-of-26, but they did take advantage of their 26 free throws - hitting 20 of them.

The C's just looked off shooting-wise, highlighted by a rare Jayson Tatum 3-point airball at a key spot in the fourth quarter. Tatum finished with a team-high 20 points, but the final 3-pointer came in garbage time. All told, it was a relative off-night for the Celtics rookie.

Fellow young-in Jaylen Brown also looked out of sorts, scoring just eight points in 23 minutes off the bench.

Terry Rozier also went 1-for-6 from 3-point territory and was thoroughly outplayed by Sixers backup point guard TJ McConnell, who finished with a career-high 19 points.

Game 5 of the series is Wednesday in Boston (start time TBA).