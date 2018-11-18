Jets NFL rumors: Latest on Todd Bowles job status

It's been a week since the New York Jets were beaten down thoroughly 41-10 by the Buffalo Bills, a loss that only amplified the cries for head coach Todd Bowles to be fired.

With Gang Green mercifully on a bye week, providing a chance to right the ship amidst a four-game losing streak, it's being discovered that Bowles' hot seat might be a little warmer than initially believed after Week 10.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Bowles has "an uphill battle" to retain his job. A timetable for a possible firing has not been disclosed as of yet, which makes Rapoport's report a bit obvious.

After two-straight 5-11 seasons, Bowles was expected to move the rebuilding Jets forward in 2018 after drafting franchise quarterback Sam Darnold and picking up the likes of cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

But the Jets season is already over at 3-7, the team seemingly going through the motions in a series of uninspired performances.

For many, it was the last straw for Bowles as one of his few redeeming factors was that he had a good rapport in the locker room.

The only way Rapoport's Sunday report holds any important value is if it means the Jets are thinking about axing Bowles before the end of the 2018 season. Shortly after the loss to the Bills, it was reported that the Jets will likely hold onto Bowles for the remainder of the year.

New York's coaching staff does not contain a legitimate interim head coach should Bowles be dismissed, which would only spiral the organization further into ineptitude this season.

Yet firing a coach is among the dramatic moves that management turns to in order to light a fire under the team. An uninspired Jets could receive a loud and clear message should the franchise make a change at the position in the coming weeks.