Jets NFL rumors: Todd Bowles in trouble after Sam Darnold injury?

If New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles hot seat wasn't already warm enough, it might be scalding now.

On Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has a "significant" foot sprain and will not play in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Veteran Josh McCown will start in Darnold's place.

It's the icing on the cake of what has been a horrendous three weeks for the organization. The Jets season is on the brink of imploding (if it's not already there) after three-straight losses, including a miserable offensive outing in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins in which New York could only muster a pair of field goals in a 13-6 decision.

Darnold had his worst game as a pro in Miami, throwing four interceptions to raise his dubious league-leading season total to 14 picks.

While it is unclear when he sustained the injury, Darnold suddenly appeared in street clothes during Wednesday's practice with a boot on his right foot. Usually, an injury like that is brought to the attention of the media and fanbase shortly after being suffered.

However, Bowles said on Monday that he did not know of any injury that occurred to the future of the Jets franchise.

This obviously puts Bowles in a bad position. Either he neglected to inform the media of an injury, which will only see him lose more friends in New York, or he was not alerted about it. The latter might be the worse scenario seeing as it suggests that Bowles has no idea what is going on inside his team.

With 2018 looking like a third-straight losing season, Bowles' current record of 22-34 was already set to land him in hot water with Jets management. Especially after two-straight 5-11 seasons.

While the Jets were not expected to make a serious run at the playoffs, it was not an improbable thought that they could at least flirt with the .500 line this year.

But conservative coaching, questionable play calling and now mysterious injury to the organization's future could mean it's curtains for Bowles at MetLife Stadium sooner rather than later.