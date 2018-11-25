Jets Robby Anderson latest injury, fantasy advice Week 12

The New York Jets received some good news about one of their top wide receivers, Robby Anderson, on Sunday morning as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he will suit up against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Anderson had been out since Nov. 11 due to a lingering ankle injury, though he didn't miss much time in a Jets offense that has struggled mightily. New York is coming off a bye week after Anderson picked up the injury in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

During a four-game losing streak that dated back to before Anderson's injury, the Jets have been unable to amass more than 275 yards of total offense in any game. The pass offense, which has seen an injured Sam Darnold make way for veteran Josh McCown, has been even worse as it eclipsed the 200-yard mark just once during that stretch.

The Jets offense has averaged just 10.75 points per game since Week 7.

Anderson ranks third on the team with 21 receptions and first with 346 receiving yards, a dangerous vertical threat when the Jets offense is clicking.

Robby Anderson Week 12 Fantasy Football Advice

Against a weaker Patriots pass defense coming off the bye, Anderson normally would be poised to have a big game even with McCown under center for a second-straight game while Darnold recovers.

However, it looks like he has not been given a full go by team doctors as he'll see his snaps limited on Sunday afternoon. For that reason, it might be best to sit him for at least another week and use this matchup with the Patriots as a gauge to see just how healthy he is.

Look for Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse to continue being the main targets within the Jets' passing game against New England.