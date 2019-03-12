Jets throttle defense with CJ Mosley, Anthony Barr signings

Forget about the offense, the New York Jets are suddenly building quite the imposing defense as free agency is set to kick off on Wednesday.

While they kicked off the NFL's negotiating period — which began on Monday — with a trade for offensive guard Kelechi Osemele and the signing of slot receiver Jamison Crowder, the Jets pulled off two huge moves in succession for linebackers.

Monday night brought about the acquisition of former Minnesota Vikings OLB Anthony Barr, who is coming off an inconsistent 2018 in which he recorded 55 combined tackles and three sacks in 13 games. The 26-year-old is projected to add an outside rushing presence in new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' 3-4 scheme, which will be a new look for him considering the Vikings deployed a 4-3 defense that kept Barr more toward the interior.

It will be up to Williams to help Barr reach a completely different level of production within the Jets defense. With 13.5 sacks over his first five seasons, it doesn't suggest that he is going to help out a Jets unit that struggled to get to the quarterback last season.

However, this is an athletic talent that should be able to adapt quickly enough in New York. While the terms of the contract have not been disclosed as of yet, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero believes it will come in around the $14 million to $15 million range per season.

If that's the case, then it's a cheaper deal than what the Jets pulled off on Tuesday morning when they agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal ($17 million AAV) with former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker CJ Mosley, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Also at 26 years old, Mosley has excelled the moment he made it to Baltimore after being drafted out of Alabama with the 17th pick of the 2014 draft. He's made the Pro Bowl four times in his first five seasons where he put up a 16-game average of 124 combined tackles.

While Barr will be looked upon as a pass-rushing option, Mosley is being brought on to help lead the middle of the Jets defense with an ability to provide above-average play against both the run and pass. It's an aspect they've missed since parting ways with David Harris in 2017. Mosley has nine career interceptions and 35 pass breakups to go with a run stop percentage of 10.9, ranked fifth among NFL linebackers by Pro Football Focus.

The first four moves made by general manager Mike Maccagnan has taken a sizable chunk out of the Jets' cap space this season. Once having almost $100 million in space, New York is now down to approximately $43 million. That's still plenty to make a few more big moves, which could come in the coming days as the Jets have been linked with free-agent star running back Le'Veon Bell and former Denver Broncos center Matt Paradis, who was ranked the No. 2 center in the entire league by PFF.

Regardless, the Jets suddenly have a young, explosive defensive core with the addition of the two linebackers who will join safety Jamal Adams (23 years old), defensive end Leonard Williams (24), and inside linebacker Avery Williamson (27). That group alone should do plenty to improve the Jets' standing from last year when they ranked 24th against the pass, 26th against the run, and 29th in points allowed.

Add in the potential No. 3 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft that could yield Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen or Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the Jets might be putting together one of the best defenses in franchise history right before our very eyes.