Jets vs. Bills Week 14 free live stream,TV, preview, more

Josh Allen (left) and Sam Darnold (right) face off for the first time on Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images)

This story seems to repeat every year for the New York Jets as they are simply playing out the remainder of their 2018 schedule.

After six straight losses, Gang Green's season is over far earlier than expected.

This was a team that was supposed to at least take a noticeable a step forward after two-consecutive 5-11 seasons under Todd Bowles that resulted in the drafting of what is hoped to be franchise quarterback Sam Darnold.

Well, that didn't happen.

A team that has seemingly given up under Bowles, playing an unmotivated and at times, an embarrassing brand of football, are destined for yet another top-five pick in the NFL Draft.

At least they'll get a nice glimpse of the future in Week 14 as they visit the Buffalo Bills.

Here are a few things for Jets fans to watch while they prepare to make the transition to basketball and hockey season full-time:

A BATTLE OF YOUNG GUNS

While this is the second meeting of the year between the Bills and Jets, it will be the first time we see Darnold face off against fellow Buffalo rookie quarterback Josh Allen.

Both young passers were injured in Week 10 which resulted in a dull matchup against Josh McCown and Matt Barkley.

Darnold will be making his first appearance since Week 9 after suffering a sprained foot.

He'll try and turn around an offense that has been dreadful since Week 8. A combination of Darnold and McCown under center over the last five games saw the Jets average just over 12 points per game.

Allen hasn't necessarily lit things up since returning from the injured list in Week 12. Over his last two games, he's completed just 50-percent of his passes for 392 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

REVENGE

The Jets were utterly embarrassed in Week 10 when these two teams squared off at the Meadowlands.

Barkley, who was making his first start since 2016, led the Bills offense to a shocking 41-10 victory that snapped a four-game losing streak.

LeSean McCoy ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns while Barkley passed for a pair of his own scores. The two helped the Buffalo jump out to a 31-0 lead in the first half after the team had not scored over 13 points in their previous six games.

In a display that only proved that Bowles was not the right man to lead, the Jets played their most uninspired football of the season. It remains fresh in the minds of many, including star safety Jamal Adams.

"Cut to the chase man, it’s personal,” Adams said. “They came in and they whooped us. They don’t like us. We don’t like them, so it’s going be a tough battle.”

Here's how you can catch all the action:

Jets vs. Bills Week 14 viewing information:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 9

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV

Live Stream: CBS All Access