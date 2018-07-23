Jimmy Garoppolo Kiara Mia NSFW video pics new tape more

Leave it to our current President to normalize dating porn stars. Former Patriots quarterback and current 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo took adult film star Kiara Mia on a date last week and it seems as though the two are close to becoming a couple. Here is Jimmy Garoppolo Kiara Mia NSFW video pics new tape and more.

“Jimmy and I had an amazing dinner and he treated me with so much respect and class. And, honestly, we’re friends,” Mia told TMZ. “I will tell you this much. I’ve never been a fan of football. I’m officially a football fan now. And I can promise you that the 49ers will make Super Bowl and win because … everything I touch, turns to gold.”

That would be great if the Patriots MAKE Super Bowl too and we get a full-fledged Brady vs. Jimmy G war. Even more impressive would be a Gisele vs. Kiara Mia battle in the luxury box (no word on if ‘luxury box’ is also what Kiara Mia calls her goods).

Jimmy G used to date Boston-based model Alexandra King but the two seem to have broken it off as King deleted a Valentine’s Day selfie from social media.

Mia concluded her interview with TMZ by saying that Garoppolo is “sexy as f***.”

Ya know, things that friends say.

Not surprisingly, Kiara Mia was one of the most searched porn stars over the past few days. PornHub told TMZ Sports that there was a 2,309 percent increase in Kiara Mia searches. Here are a few pics and some video of Kiara Mia.

Blame it on Celtics fans

Good news for Celtics fans. You’re still in the heads of the hierarchy of the Lakers.

Murals of LeBron James in a Lakers uniform have been popping up around Los Angeles and many of them have already been vandalized. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss immediately placed the blame on the fans of Boston.

“They’re not Lakers fans,” Buss said. “I guess I just didn’t realize how many people from Boston live in Los Angeles.”

Funny, I don’t seem to remember any Kobe murals that were vandalized during the 20 years he played in Southern California.