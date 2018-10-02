Juventus Young Boys Champions League free live stream, watch

Italian club Juventus will look to stay perfect in Champions League play on Tuesday when it meets Swiss side Young Boys at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Old Lady will be without their huge summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo after he was shown a red card during Juventus' Champions League opener against Valencia. Even without the Portuguese star, Juventus went on to win 2-0.

But in a Group H that features Manchester United, albeit the English side is struggling, there will be plenty of pressure to gain a quick lead in the group after Matchday 2.

In order for that to happen, Juventus will start Argentinian star Paulo Dybala, who did not feature against Valencia as he will flank to the left of Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic.

At the back, expect Giorgio Chiellini to be rested on Tuesday as the center of Juventus' defense should contain Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli. The biggest thing to keep an eye on at the back is how Juan Cuadrado, normally a winger, will perform at the right-back spot. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has experimented with the Colombian forward at that spot this season.

While Young Boys are leading a weaker Swiss League, they were welcomed to Champions League play this season rudely by Manchester United in a 3-0 loss. A similar result, even without Cristiano Ronaldo, is expected as the squad from Bern will likely be at the basement of Group H this campaign.

Here is how you can catch all the action on Tuesday:

Juventus v. Young Boys viewing information for United States

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Time: 12:55 p.m. Et

TV: UniMas, Univision

Pay-To-Watch Live Stream: B/R Live, fuboTV

Free Live Stream: Univision Deportes (TV provider info required), Reddit