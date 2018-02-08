Kemba Walker Pistons NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Cavs still in?

The market is drying up for the Charlotte Hornets regarding Kemba Walker in a hurry.

Walker was “devastated” when he initially learned the Hornets were looking around the NBA for trade partners regarding his services, but it looks as though Walker will remain in the Queen City.

The Cavs landed Jordan Clarkson from the Lakers on Thursday ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, and he now looks to be Cleveland’s solution at point guard for not only the rest of this season but for the foreseeable future. Clarkson is a scoring point guard, like Walker, so it would be redundant for the Cavs to bring Walker on now.

The Knicks have also been consistently linked to Walker, but with Kristaps Porzingis having gone down with a season-ending injury – there is now reason for New York to try and rush to get Walker. If the Knicks truly are interested in him, a trade is much more likely to transpire this summer.

Finally, the Pistons have also been kicking the tires on acquiring Walker given that they’re not thrilled with Reggie Jackson. The problem here is that Detroit gave away most all of its assets in the Blake Griffin trade and Michael Jordan is looking for two first rounders for Walker’s services.