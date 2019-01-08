Kenny Omega to AEW All Elite Wrestling after nixing WWE

World-renowned pro wrestling star Kenny Omega is likely to go to AEW with the news that Chris Jericho is now in the fold of the upstart promotion. Omega and Jericho have had mega-battles in Japan in recent years, and Omega said this week that he is leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“I take full responsibility for the loss,” Omega told Tokyo Sports. “There is no real place for me to fit, so it’s best for me not to be in NJPW. I can’t be there working under Tanahashi. I don’t think he’s surpassed me. I don’t think he’s better. If we can, I want to face him again. But I need time away, and not just from New Japan.”

That time away could come in the form of Omega disappearing from the pro wrestling scene for the next four months ahead of AEW’s debut show on May 25 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

There was buzz that Omega was headed to WWE due to the company allegedly offering him creative control but Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reported this week that no such perk was offered by the McMahon family.

Jericho fanned the flames of a potential wrestling company war on Tuesday in Jacksonville when he said that AEW was about to “change the universe,” a direct reference to the WWE calling their fanbase the “WWE Universe.”