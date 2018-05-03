Here's how to live stream the Kentucky Derby

You better have your hat picked out by now because the 2018 Kentucky Derby is rapidly approaching. If the unseasonably warm weather doesn’t already have you reaching for the mint juleps, we’re guessing you’re looking forward to sipping on the crushed ice-packed coolers as you enjoy watching the race — all two minutes of it. But wait, you won’t be in Churchill Downs and you really don’t want to cram into a bar. Good thing there’s a Kentucky Derby live stream.

Although mingling is a big part of the Derby, though not as big as those hats, you can keep it to a relaxing minimum by inviting over a few friends, whipping up the classic cocktails and streaming the Kentucky Derby live stream on your TV. Open the window and let the warm air come in for the full effect. Sounds pretty great right? Here’s how to make it happen.

Watch the Kentucky Derby online

The 2018 Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live by NBC, and their pre-Derby coverage will start on Friday, May 4. On the day of the actual race, Saturday, May 5, coverage of the Kentucky Derby starts at 12:00 p.m. EST with their Kentucky Derby Undercard. The race itself won’t take place until 6:34 p.m. EST, but you’ll find plenty to watch in the coverage of the 144th Kentucky Derby on NBC. You can watch the Kentucky Derby online with NBC’s live stream service.

Since the race itself starts at 6:34 p.m. EST and lasts about two minutes, give or take a couple seconds, you’ll have plenty of time during the coverage of the 144th Kentucky Derby on NBC to do some serious people watching — and maybe get some inspiration for next year’s hat. See the full schedule of coverage here that NBC has planned for the run for the roses.

If instead of watching the Kentucky Derby online you want to catch it on cable, you can use the network’s NBC Sports Channel Finder to make sure you’re on the correct local channel.

Kentucky Derby live stream

The Kentucky Derby live stream is the same site for NBC’s coverage of the 144th Kentucky Derby, linked above. But it’s not the only way to get a Kentucky Derby live stream going in your apartment on the big day. You can also use the NBC Sports Live Extra app, which is available through iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Just make sure you have it set up before settling into those boozy sips.