Kevin Durant Knicks NBA rumors: Brother drops huge hint on future

It was another banner-raising night for the Golden State Warriors and star man Kevin Durant.

Prior to a 108-100 season-opening win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the 2017-18 champs received their rings to commemorate their third title in four years. For Durant, it's his second-straight crown after winning Finals MVP honors in both triumphs over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Still, he's just a cog in the machine that has become a franchise poised to be the league's next great dynasty, especially after signing DeMarcus Cousins over the offseason to add to an already loaded roster that features Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

But Durant might not be staying in town for long.

Throughout the summer, it was rumored that this could very well be Durant's final year with the Warriors. His contract runs out and the end of the 2018-19 season and adds more issues to a financially-strapped team. The 30-year-old is on course for an enormous payday after taking a cut to keep the Warriors intact during the summer of 2017. It might be too much for the Warriors to handle considering they still also have to re-sign Klay Thompson next summer, too.

Regardless of money, though, Durant is likely thinking about his image in the long run. He was one of the most respected players in the league during his time with the Thunder before shocking the league and joining the loaded Warriors. The tarnish of his reputation has clearly taken a toll considering his activity on social media over the last two years.

Leaving the Warriors and winning a title without Curry or Thompson or Green could restore his legacy as a star that could win the big game on his own.

Following Tuesday night's win over his former team, Durant took to Instagram to relive the night. However, it was his brother, Tony, that might have stolen the show for him while dropping a huge hint on his future in the comment section:

For those who can't see it, Durant's brother (@tdurant) writes: "Yessir brother!!!! Filling the hand up before we get outta here!"

Looks like the Durant family is already packing even with the summer of 2019 being over 250 days away.

Kevin Durant and the Knicks

If Durant does wind up leaving the Warriors, the New York Knicks seem to be overwhelming favorites.

It has already been disclosed that Durant likes New York and finds the same "allure" with the Knicks as LeBron James found with the Los Angeles Lakers before signing with them.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Zach Lowe added fuel to the fire by predicting that Durant will sign with the Knicks next summer. New York has two max salary slots to use in free agency and teaming up Durant with the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Knox and one other big-name free agent could quickly make the Knicks a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.