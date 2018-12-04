Kevin Durant NBA rumors: Clippers eyeing superstar forward?

It has been a few weeks since we last heard Kevin Durant’s name mentioned in potential free agency rumors. As we all know, Durant is headlining a star-studded free agency class which includes the likes of Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler.

While it appears that a majority of the players listed will stay with their current teams, Durant’s future in Golden State is kind of up in the air. Heading into this season, the general consensus surrounding the 30-year-old superstar is that he will leave Oakland and go elsewhere to continue his legacy.

With this idea floating out there, it caused some tension within the Warriors’ locker room as Draymond Green reportedly confronted Durant about it late last month in a heated exchange.

Nevertheless, if Durant does decide to take his talents elsewhere, he will definitely have plenty of suitors, including two teams from the state of California. According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the Clippers are keeping a close eye on the two-time NBA Finals MVP’s happiness with Golden State and have intentions on making a pitch to him in July.

Deveney also added that Durant is expected to give the Clippers a hearing. It does not come as a surprise to see the Clippers connected to Durant, especially with the exorbitant amount of cap space that they will have next summer.

Los Angeles is expected to have at least $50 million in cap space, which is more than enough to attract a superstar to go along with their talented roster. Along with Durant, the Clippers will also be keeping tabs on Kawhi Leonard, whom they also have been connected to over the past few months.

If Durant surprisingly goes to the Clippers, it would give them a major boost in the Los Angeles market and possibly help them take that next step as a franchise. This season, the Clippers have a record 16-7 and should be in the running to make the playoffs if things continue to run smoothly.

However, if the Clippers want to keep what they have together and potentially add Durant, they must make it a priority to re-sign Tobias Harris. Harris, who was acquired in the Blake Griffin trade, has become Los Angeles’ leading scorer, averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game.

With that being known, he too will have a lot of suitors on the free agent market. But best believe owner Steve Ballmer will make it a top priority to keep him around and hopefully brings K.D. to the L.A. team wearing red, white, and blue and not purple and gold.