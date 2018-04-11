Khloe Kardashian Lamar Odom: Could Khloe go back to Lamar?

Somebody whistle Tristan Thompson for the biggest flagrant foul. Of course, we’re referring to the Cleveland Cavaliers center being caught on camera reportedly cheating on his fiancée, Khloe Kardashian, with two women at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. this past October, when Khloe was three months pregnant. TMZ Sports posted the footage Tuesday, with Kardashian expected to give birth to their baby girl any day now. And the video made the rounds just a day after Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a shot of her and Thompson kissing with the caption, “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”

The footage being released got us thinking about Khloe’s exes — in particular, some of the former athletes she dated and was rumored to be with — while wondering if it’s still possible to rekindle anything with any of them if she decides to eject Tristan out of the game for good.

James Harden

Before Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were posting up together, James Harden was dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star. So, what are the chances of Khloe teaming up with “The Beard” again? We’d call it slim to none, considering Harden told Sports Illustrated last March that “I didn’t like all the attention” that came with dating Kardashian, while describing that year (2016) as the worst year of his life. Damn. That, and Harden has led the Houston Rockets to the NBA’s best record this season with him being a front-running candidate to win the league’s MVP. So, the timing would seemingly be way off, anyway.

Lamar Odom

Of course, Lamar Odom was married to Khloe from 2009 to 2016, with Kardashian even visiting the former NBA champion in the hospital as he battled a life-threatening coma in 2015, which was long after their tumultuous split. Kim Kardashian slammed Odom earlier this year by pointing out his visits to brothels in response to Lamar insulting Khloe in the press. But if Khloe decides to end her engagement with Thompson, would Odom attempt to get back in the game with his ex-wife. Hey, never say never, right?

Odell Beckham Jr.

A source told US Magazine that Odell Beckham Jr. and Khloe Kardashian “were just flirting at a party” back in June 2016 and that they never really dated. But if Khloe calls a flagrant-two foul on Thompson, could it mean her scoring possible touchdowns with OBJ in the future?

Matt Kemp

After filing for divorce from Odom back in 2013, Kardashian was spotted out with Matt Kemp, but their reported romance didn’t last long. Would Khloe possibly cutting ties with Tristan possibly spell the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger getting back on base with the Kardashian after five years?

Derrick Ward

Khloe and Derrick Ward reportedly dated in 2009, but the ex-New York Giants running back was accused of domestic violence against his wife, Naomi Lee Allen-Ward, with her even taking out a restraining order against him this past January, according to TMZ Sports. So, any possibility of their former romance being rekindled is probably sacked for good.

Rashad McCants

Before Kardashian was linked to Ward, she reportedly dated former NBA player Rashad McCants in 2008. Last May, the former guard said his then-public relationship with Khloe cost him up to $70 million via a lucrative NBA contract. So, chances are of a possible reunion are probably done.